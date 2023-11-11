Advisor OS LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,302 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.