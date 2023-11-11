Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AON by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $334.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

