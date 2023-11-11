Advisor OS LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

