Advisor OS LLC Purchases 1,517 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

