Advisor OS LLC Purchases Shares of 7,707 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after acquiring an additional 565,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,126,000 after acquiring an additional 161,657 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
