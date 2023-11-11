Advisor OS LLC Purchases Shares of 890 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $394.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.62. The company has a market cap of $369.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.02 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.