Advisor OS LLC Sells 251 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,057,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,198,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 317.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 109,283 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,430,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after acquiring an additional 56,520 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $169.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.92. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $189.76.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

