Advisor OS LLC Sells 45 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $447.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.56 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

