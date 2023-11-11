Advisor OS LLC Sells 618 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.34% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,603,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $38.84 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $167.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.