Advisor OS LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.0 %

SWK opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -218.12, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

