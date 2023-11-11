Advisor OS LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Copart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Argus started coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Copart stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

