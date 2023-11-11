Advisor OS LLC Trims Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 75,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $41,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEPC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BEPC opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

