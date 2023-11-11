Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Trading Down 7.4%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 229,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 302,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Agiliti from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Agiliti Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.98 million, a PE ratio of -79.99, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agiliti

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,914,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $196,212.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 966,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,674 shares of company stock worth $716,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Agiliti by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

