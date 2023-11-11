Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.94.

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ADC opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 67,800 shares of company stock worth $3,839,245. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

