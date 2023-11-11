AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Buys 164 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.63. 1,644,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,385. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

