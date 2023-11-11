AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.48. The company had a trading volume of 754,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.79 and its 200-day moving average is $275.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

