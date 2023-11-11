AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.65. 1,268,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

