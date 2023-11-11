AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,588,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $20.76. 8,815,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,773,227. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

