AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.27. The stock had a trading volume of 332,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

