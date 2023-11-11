AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,637,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,443,000 after buying an additional 290,895 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 194,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,586,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,184,000 after buying an additional 82,735 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. 7,627,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,884. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $256.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.