AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Incyte makes up about 1.7% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Incyte by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 554,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Incyte by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 993,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Incyte by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,712. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

