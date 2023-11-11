AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 112.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after buying an additional 966,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.81. 2,395,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

