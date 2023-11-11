AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 2.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 966,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,288,000 after purchasing an additional 176,281 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 71,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 26,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.62. 1,967,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,398. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.