AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.28. 221,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.01. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

