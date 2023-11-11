AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $798.94. The stock had a trading volume of 994,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $820.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $781.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.58 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.