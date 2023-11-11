AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.54. 1,087,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

