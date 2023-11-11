AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.1 %

ADI traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.32. 3,671,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

