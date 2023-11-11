AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 2.1% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.30.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.4 %

EXPD traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.35. 1,061,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.54. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.75 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.