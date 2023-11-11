AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,205 shares of company stock valued at $11,425,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,371. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

