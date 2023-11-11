AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,692. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $194.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

