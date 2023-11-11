AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.05.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$3.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$105.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.98. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$3.66 and a 1-year high of C$11.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.01). AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of C$153.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 0.2411261 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.54%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

