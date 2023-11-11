Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues Earnings Results

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, Yahoo Finance reports. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com updated its FY23 guidance to $1.90-$1.92 EPS.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

