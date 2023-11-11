Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $878.9-$881.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.33 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Up 9.9 %

ALRM stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. 589,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,790. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Alarm.com by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Alarm.com by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.