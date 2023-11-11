Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALRM. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Alarm.com stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.41. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 184.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

