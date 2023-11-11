Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.39. 1,585,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,325. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

