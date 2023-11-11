Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $95.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

