Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22. 1,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Alexis.

