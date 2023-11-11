Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 650.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,887,000 after buying an additional 1,883,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $82.75. 9,797,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,256,621. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

