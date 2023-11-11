Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,589 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Align Technology worth $189,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.28 and a 200 day moving average of $312.60. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.