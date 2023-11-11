Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $3.50. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 14,567 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALIM

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp purchased 579,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,962,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,835,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,071,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 543.9% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,659,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,401,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 27.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.