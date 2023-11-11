Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALKS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Alkermes stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 121.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

