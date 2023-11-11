Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allianz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $23.81 on Friday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.61 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

