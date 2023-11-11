Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $582.82 million, a P/E ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.45 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $108,569,902.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,400 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 455,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 375,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 142,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

