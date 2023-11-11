Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) dropped 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 10,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 27,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

