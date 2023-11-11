AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,911 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

