Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.80 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.29). Approximately 349,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 953,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.60 ($1.29).
Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.
