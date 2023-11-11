Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.80 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.29). Approximately 349,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 953,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.60 ($1.29).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AWE

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

About Alphawave IP Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £727.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

(Get Free Report)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.