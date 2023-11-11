Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ATGN stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. Altigen Communications has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

