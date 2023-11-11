Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of ATGN stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. Altigen Communications has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.17.
About Altigen Communications
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altigen Communications
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.