Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $130,228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 84.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,576 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

