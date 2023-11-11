Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

