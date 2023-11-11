Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$73.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Eight Capital downgraded Altus Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.05.

AIF opened at C$38.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.04. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$61.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of C$205.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0389126 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

